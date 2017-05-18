South Sudan: New Army Chief Pledges to Cooperate With Regional Force
South Sudan's newly appointed Chief of General Staff, General James Ajongo, has pledged his cooperation with the United Nations-funded Regional Protection Force to restore peace and stability in the war-ravaged country. The RPF has been deployed to improve the security situation in the capital Juba and protect civilians from atrocities being committed to them by warring groups in the country.
