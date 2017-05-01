South Sudan judges declare nationwide...

South Sudan judges declare nationwide strike

4 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The South Sudan Assembly of Judges and Justices on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike over administrative matters and poor working conditions. The Chairperson of the Judges and Justices Committee, Khalid Abdalla Mohamed, said all courts across the country would cease to operate after talks mediated by government to end the dispute between the judges and the Chief Justice failed.

Chicago, IL

