South Sudan: - Fighting stop now' so millions can be spared from famine, say UN agency chiefs

FAO Director-General JosA© Graziano da Silva and WFP Executive Director David Beasley at the Rumbek milk processing plant in South Sudan.Photo: FAO/Albert GonzA lez Farran 24 May 2017 – Despite "appalling conditions" in South Sudan, it is not too late to save more people from dying, the head of the United Nations agriculture agency said today, joining the World Food Programme chief in a call to all parties enmeshed in the country's conflict to end the violence and work together to ensure access to food and other life-saving support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.