Shs31b logistics hub to be constructed in Gulu

Kampala. Government has secured funding for the construction of the first logistics hub at the Gulu Railway station, targeting the markets in South Sudan through Alegu and the Democratic Republic of Congo through West Nile.

Chicago, IL

