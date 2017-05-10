See Archibald at Windsor
IF YOU'RE a hardcore art lover you've probably already seen last year's Archibald Prize exhibition, but if you're not an habitual gallery haunter this is your chance to see the Melbourne Cup of art exhibitions. The Archibald Prize was first awarded in 1921 and has become one of Australia's oldest and most prestigious art awards.
