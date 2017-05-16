Security Council extends mandate of U...

Security Council extends mandate of UN interim force for Abyei for six months

UNITED NATIONS , May 15 -- The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei until Nov. 15. The 15-nation UN body underscores that "continued cooperation between the government of Sudan and the government of South Sudan is also critical for peace, security and stability and the future relations between them," the resolution said. The council further reiterated "its demand that Sudan and South Sudan urgently commence the establishment of the Abyei Area Administration and Council, including by resolving the deadlock over the composition of the Council," the resolution said.

