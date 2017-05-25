S.Sudan frees U.N. journalist held fo...

S.Sudan frees U.N. journalist held for 2.5 years without charge

2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 26 The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a South Sudanese journalist working for a United Nations radio station after two and a half years of imprisonment, U.N. officials said. "He has been released and UNMISS is looking into his needs right now," said Daniel Dickinson, spokesman for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan .

Chicago, IL

