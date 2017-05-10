Round Da Bay Inn raising funds to build well in Africa
Chris and Karen Ricketts, owners and operators of the Round Da Bay Inn in Plate Cove West, are fundraising to build a well in South Sudan in Africa. They hope to raise $10,000 by July 31 of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
