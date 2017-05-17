Red Cross to launch urgent appeal for...

Red Cross to launch urgent appeal for aiding South Sudanese refugees

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society on Tuesday said it is about to launch an urgent relief appeal to meet the growing influx of refugees from South Sudan. "The SRCS is to launch an appeal within the coming two days to provide assistance for the refugees coming to the country from South Sudan," said Osman Ja'far, SRCS Secretary General, at a press conference in Khartoum Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

