Push South Sudan into all-inclusive dialogue
Regrettably, both presidents Kiir and Museveni are loudly silent on the conspicuous exclusion of Mr Kiir's political rival Dr Riek Machar, who is central to any ceasefire and national dialogue. This is why Uganda should play a central but neutral arbiter's role in the South Sudan crisis.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
