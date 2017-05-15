Over Shs5 trillion needed to help Sou...

Over Shs5 trillion needed to help South Sudanese refugees this year

Kenya counts about 97,000 South Sudanese refugees, DR Congo has 76,000 and the Central African Republic has 2,200. Aid agencies are struggling to secure the funds they need to help the refugees, making it difficult to provide food, water, shelter and health services.

