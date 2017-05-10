NZ provides further $5m in humanitari...

NZ provides further $5m in humanitarian aid

New Zealand will provide a further $5 million in relief assistance to pressing humanitarian crises across Africa and the Middle East, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced. "An estimated 45 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance across South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen, of which 20 million face starvation and famine," Mr Brownlee says.

Chicago, IL

