Nile basin countries reject Egypta s bid to join CFA
Council of Ministers of Members of the Cooperative Framework of Agreement have rejected Egypt's request to join them after close scrutiny of the bid during the last few months. The CFA was signed by Ethiopia, DRC, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Sudan and South Sudan to mutually and fairly utilize natural resource in the basin.
