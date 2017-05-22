Millions join hearts and minds to pra...

Millions join hearts and minds to pray for end to famine

6 hrs ago Read more: Ekklesia Daily News

On 21 May 2017, the Global Day of Prayer to End Famine, millions of people from faith communities, organisations and neighbourhoods across the world prayed, tweeted, posted and talked face-to-face about the urgent action needed to aid 20 million people facing famine in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria. Standing with those caught up in the crisis, people prayed for peace, and for a galvanised international response to what the UN has called the worst humanitarian crisis since 1945.

Chicago, IL

