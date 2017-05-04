Lives They Lived: 'He was the hub of ...

Lives They Lived: 'He was the hub of an entire community'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Austin pastor-in-training, rose before 6 a.m. every morning, running his wife to work before returning home to get his seven children ready for school. After dropping the kids off at school, he'd head to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Austin, where he was a lay pastor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC