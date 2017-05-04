KINK/Portland Raises Over $130,000 for World Concern
ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND Triple A KINK raised $134,000 with a Radiothon for WORLD CONCERN "One Village Transformed," produced by i58:10 MEDIA. The goal of the Radiothon was to establish 102 new donors and they were able to exceed their goal with 112 new donors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC