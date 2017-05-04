KINK/Portland Raises Over $130,000 fo...

KINK/Portland Raises Over $130,000 for World Concern

ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND Triple A KINK raised $134,000 with a Radiothon for WORLD CONCERN "One Village Transformed," produced by i58:10 MEDIA. The goal of the Radiothon was to establish 102 new donors and they were able to exceed their goal with 112 new donors.

Chicago, IL

