Kenya's Equity closes bank branches in war-torn South Sudan

May 24

May 24 Kenya's Equity Bank Group has closed more than half of its branches in war-ravaged South Sudan because of a mix of hyperinflation, a battered local currency and an economic slowdown, its chief executive officer said. James Mwangi, Equity's chief executive, told a shareholder meeting the bank had closed seven of its 12 branches in South Sudan, which has one of sub-Saharan Africa's lowest banking penetration rates.

