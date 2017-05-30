Kenya: Fallen Kenyan Peacekeepers Amo...

Kenya: Fallen Kenyan Peacekeepers Among 117 Honoured By UN

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Three Kenyans were among the fallen United Nations peacekeepers honoured on Wednesday in a ceremony at the world body's headquarters in New York. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to 117 uniformed personnel and civilians who lost their lives last year while serving under the UN flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC