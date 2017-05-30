Kenya: Fallen Kenyan Peacekeepers Among 117 Honoured By UN
Three Kenyans were among the fallen United Nations peacekeepers honoured on Wednesday in a ceremony at the world body's headquarters in New York. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to 117 uniformed personnel and civilians who lost their lives last year while serving under the UN flag.
