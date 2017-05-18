Irish people dig deep to raise over a 1m for starving children in East Africa

Irish people have raised over 1 million to help save starving children from dying in East Africa, charity Concern has revealed. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/irish-people-dig-deep-to-raise-over-1m-for-starving-children-in-east-africa-35730902.html Irish people have raised over 1 million to help save starving children from dying in East Africa, charity Concern has revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.