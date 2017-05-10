Insecurity Creates Challenges for HIV...

Insecurity Creates Challenges for HIV Treatment in Southeast C.A.R.

Read more: Voice of America

Violence in the southeastern part of the Central African Republic, where five U.N. peacekeepers were killed this month, has made it tougher for HIV-positive residents in the remote, lawless region to get treatment. The migration of people between the bordering areas of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo contributes to the spread of the disease in all three countries.

Chicago, IL

