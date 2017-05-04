In South Sudan, clowns drown out the sounds of guns with laughter
Years of fighting in South Sudan has forced millions to flee their homes, and seek safety in United Nations camps. As Grant McDonald reports, one humanitarian group is trying to bring a little laughter to those who have left everything behind.
