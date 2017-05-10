HCB Award winner Claude Iverne works on show in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Bilad es Sudan exhibition presenting the work of Claude Ivern , winner of the 2015 HCB Award, is on show at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson from May 11 to July 30, 2017, Art Daily said. In 1999, Ivern set off along the Darb al Arba'n, Forty Day Trail, the ancient caravan route linking Egypt and the sultanate of Darfur.

