Gunmen attack South Sudan vice president's convoy, injuring bodyguards: official
Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Tuesday, wounding three of his bodyguards, a government official said. The ambush took place on a highway linking the capital Juba with the town of Bor, to its east.
