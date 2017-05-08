Greenfield Middle School students rai...

Greenfield Middle School students raise $1,000 for clean water in South Sudan NEW

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Recorder

Diana Hastings, a fifth-grade teacher at the Greenfield Math and Science Academy, with Zoe Ballou, Maddie Brandl, and Alex Menko, all fifth-graders at Greenfield Middle School, and Ashley Fritzroy, a literacy and technology teacher in grades 5-7 at the middle school, with their banner from the Iron Giraffe challenge in which students from the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC