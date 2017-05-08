Greenfield Middle School students raise $1,000 for clean water in South Sudan NEW

Diana Hastings, a fifth-grade teacher at the Greenfield Math and Science Academy, with Zoe Ballou, Maddie Brandl, and Alex Menko, all fifth-graders at Greenfield Middle School, and Ashley Fritzroy, a literacy and technology teacher in grades 5-7 at the middle school, with their banner from the Iron Giraffe challenge in which students from the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.