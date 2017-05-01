Govt calls for more partners in reset...

Govt calls for more partners in resettling South Sudan refugees

18 hrs ago

The Office of the Prime Minister has called upon more development partners to come and extend a helping hand in resettling South Sudan nationals who took refuge in Uganda. This follows last month's SPLA attacks on several militias in Imatong state.

Chicago, IL

