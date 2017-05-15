Govt admits economy in distress
The State Minister for Finance in-charge planning has cast a sluggish outlook of Uganda's economy, saying a combination of drought, mounting domestic arrears and diminished regional demand means Uganda will not achieve the projected 5 per cent economic growth. In a tailored update on the state-of-the economy yesterday, Mr David Bahati cited conflicts in key trading neighbouring partners such as South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well theft of public resources at home, low prices for coffee and tea and high interest rates have stymied growth.
