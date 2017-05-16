'Genocide in progress': Wife of exile...

'Genocide in progress': Wife of exiled leader urges Australia to help South Sudan

A "fully fledged" genocide is underway in South Sudan, where tens of thousands are already at risk of starvation, according to the wife of the country's deposed vice-president. In the six years since the country gained independence, its government has imploded, famine has been declared, and thousands of refugees are streaming into neighbouring countries.

