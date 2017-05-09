Four terror suspects arrested in Sout...

Four terror suspects arrested in South Sudan

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Three Kenyans and one Somali refugee have been arrested in South Sudan while on their way to join extremist groups in Libya. The Kenyan police said the four were arrested by South Sudanese security officers while seeking facilitation to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State .

