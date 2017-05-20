Feature: South Sudanese decry daily hikes of food prices
South Sudanese continue to decry daily hikes of food prices despite government's recent tax exemption, amid a dire economic meltdown. A worrying result is that now most urban poor people are spending up to 95 percent of their income on food, having an enormous impact on their food security.
