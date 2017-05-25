Emergency mapping app finds vulnerabl...

Emergency mapping app finds vulnerable faster

12 hrs ago

A mobile mapping app that draws on crowdsourced data to help humanitarian responders find people in remote areas is being rolled out by the medical charity Doctors without Borders . MSF personnel told the MSF's Scientific Days meeting last week in London, UK, that the app has helped them locate people even during urgent missions - but needs work to be more reliable.

Chicago, IL

