Editorial: UNFICYP is not a given

The question whether UNFICYP, the United Nations peacekeeping force, should remain in Cyprus or not, especially if there is an impasse in the current peace process, has recently been raised in diplomatic circles. The new US administration has indicated that it could review its financial backing for UN peacekeeping missions around the world, to stop bankrolling peacekeeping efforts that have run for more than 50 years without results.

