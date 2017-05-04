East Africa: UN Special Envoy Commend...

East Africa: UN Special Envoy Commends Ethiopia's Role in Ensuring Peace

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu discussed with UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom on Thursday. Dr Workneh said Ethiopia has been working in cooperation_with the United Nations and the international community to resolve the crisis in South Sudan and bring peace and stability to the region.

