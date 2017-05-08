East Africa: Uganda, South Sudan One-...

East Africa: Uganda, South Sudan One-Stop Border Project Stalls Due to Funding

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kampala/Juba - The construction of a one-stop border post facilities at Elegu, which was expected to be handed over to the government in February, has stalled amid reports of funding dilemma. The construction, funded by Trademark East Africa under the East African Trade and Transport Facilitation Project, commenced in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC