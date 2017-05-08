East Africa: Uganda, South Sudan One-Stop Border Project Stalls Due to Funding
Kampala/Juba - The construction of a one-stop border post facilities at Elegu, which was expected to be handed over to the government in February, has stalled amid reports of funding dilemma. The construction, funded by Trademark East Africa under the East African Trade and Transport Facilitation Project, commenced in 2012.
