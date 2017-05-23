East Africa: Region Attracts U.S.$3.4...

East Africa: Region Attracts U.S.$3.4 Billion Investments As It Exploits Oil, Gas

The discovery of oil, gas and mineral deposits in East Africa has paved the way for ambitious infrastructure projects that have attracted at least $3.4 billion from international lenders in the past year. According to the Deloitte African Construction Trends Report 2016, Kenya had initiated the highest number of projects, 11, followed by Ethiopia and Uganda, with nine projects each, and Tanzania with eight.

