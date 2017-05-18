East Africa: Railway Set to Revive Forgotten Lake Victoria Transport

Rwanda's decision to pull out of the Kenyan standard gauge railway in favour of Tanzania's Central Corridor could have just been the saving grace for the collapsed Lake Victoria transport system, after both Kenya and Uganda indicated that they will be building new ports to carry cargo across the lake. In April 2016, Rwanda pulled out of the Kenyan SGR route after it realised that Uganda was not prioritising the Kampala-Kigali connection that would have seen it transport its goods through Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.