East Africa: New EAC Chair Museveni Eyes to Resolve EU Trade Deal
The new Chairman of the East African Community , President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the outgoing chairman, President John Magufuli sign the EAC Communique during the 18th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State at State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni, who is the new Chairman of the East African Community , is slated to lead a delegation from the regional grouping to Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the position of the bloc on Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union .
