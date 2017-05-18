East Africa: EU Trade Deal, Funding Mechanism Top Agenda of Region's Summit
The Economic Partnership Agreement between East African Community partner states and the European Union, search for a sustainable financing mechanism and assent to bills passed by the regional Assembly are among the agenda items of the upcoming summit, an official has said. The leaders of the six EAC partner states are due to meet in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on Saturday for their annual summit that has been postponed three times in the recent past.
