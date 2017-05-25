Czech branch of ADRA helping to create better living conditions in Ethiopia
Africa Day, celebrated both on the African continent and around the world on May 25, is an opportunity to take stock of the continent's development, achievements and problems. Today Africa is frequently mentioned in connection with the migrant crisis and the need to help the hundreds of thousands of people who are displaced or leave their homes due to military conflicts, drought or extreme poverty.
