Cows still sold for women in Australia
South Sudanese lawyer Nyadol Nyuon is against the dowry system but her husband gave her family 300 cows when they married. That of her tradition, in which dowries are still expected from a prospective husband by his bride's family as payment for letting her go, and that of her modern belief system, in which she objects to the gender imbalance of their practice.
