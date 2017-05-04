Canada already helping battle famine ...

Canada already helping battle famine in South Sudan, ready to do more: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is looking at ways to do more to help South Sudan, where millions face famine. Earlier this week, senior clerics from three of Canada's largest denominations issued an open letter asking the federal Liberal government to increase aid to the country and encourage other countries to do more.

Chicago, IL

