Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

In this April 7, 2015, file photo, A Cambodian soldier who leads a troop takes the oath of the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa during a send-off ceremony for the Cambodian military personnel at the Royal Cambodian Air Force in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Attackers in Central African Republic, the western neighbor nation of South Sudan, ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding another, Cambodia's prime minister said Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

