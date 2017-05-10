Cafe to donate takings to East Africa...

Cafe to donate takings to East Africa famine appeal

Have a meal or drink at the Red Dove Cafe from May 15 to 19 to go towards relief of famine in East Africa. Shauna Grubar and Krystal Miller from the Red Dove Cafe at Manning Uniting Church invite you to enjoy a meal or refreshments next week and support the East Africa Famine Appeal.

Chicago, IL

