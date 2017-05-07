At least 21 civilians killed in South Sudan road ambush
At least 21 civilians were killed and 25 others injured in South Sudan on Friday during an attack by gunmen on commercial vehicles, a local government official said Sunday. Akech Dengdit, Jonglei State Information Minister told Xinhua by phone that two cars traveling from the capital Juba to the eastern town of Bor were separately attacked in the remote area of Gemeza, some 75 km from Juba.
