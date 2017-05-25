Armed conflicts persist as Africa marks continental day
Armed conflicts and bouts of xenophobia have prevailed in Africa over the years, and as the continent commemorates its continental day on Thursday, May 25, the call to silence the gun on the continent gets louder. While African diplomats want the people to uphold the pan-Africanist values of the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity in 1963 and harp on solidarity, thousands of people continue to be killed or maimed or displaced in conflicts across the continent.
