Armed conflicts persist as Africa mar...

Armed conflicts persist as Africa marks continental day

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Armed conflicts and bouts of xenophobia have prevailed in Africa over the years, and as the continent commemorates its continental day on Thursday, May 25, the call to silence the gun on the continent gets louder. While African diplomats want the people to uphold the pan-Africanist values of the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity in 1963 and harp on solidarity, thousands of people continue to be killed or maimed or displaced in conflicts across the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC