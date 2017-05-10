Amid spreading cholera outbreak, UN m...

Amid spreading cholera outbreak, UN migration agency aids South Sudanese

IOM provides emergency health care to displaced and conflict-affected populations across South Sudan. Photo UN Migration Agency /Mohammed 10 May 2017 – United Nations humanitarian workers are responding to a growing cholera outbreak in Ayod, the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, one of multiple counties throughout the country where the disease has spread since June 2016.

