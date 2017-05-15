Africa: Experts Discuss Continent's S...

Africa: Experts Discuss Continent's Security Challenges

A three-day national security symposium opened, yesterday, at the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in Musanze District with contemporary security challenges in Africa on the agenda of discussion. The symposium is part of course five at the College to benefit 47 students from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.

