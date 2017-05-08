1 Million Children Refugees From South Sudan's Civil War 14 minutes ago

1 Million Children Refugees From Sout...

1 Million Children Refugees From South Sudan's Civil War

More than 1 million children have fled South Sudan's civil war, two United Nations agencies said Monday, part of the world's fastest growing refugee crisis. Another 1 million South Sudanese children are displaced within the country, having fled their homes due to the civil war, said the U.N.'s child and refugee agencies in a statement Monday.

