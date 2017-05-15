$1.4 b needed to help S.Sudanese refugees this year
The UNHCR refugee agency and the World Food Programme presented an updated response plan to the crisis in appealing for nearly double the $781 million they had previously said they needed. The United Nations said Monday that $1.4 billion was needed this year alone to help the nearly two million people who have fled war and famine in South Sudan.
