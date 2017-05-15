$1.4 b needed to help S.Sudanese refu...

$1.4 b needed to help S.Sudanese refugees this year

Yesterday

The UNHCR refugee agency and the World Food Programme presented an updated response plan to the crisis in appealing for nearly double the $781 million they had previously said they needed. The United Nations said Monday that $1.4 billion was needed this year alone to help the nearly two million people who have fled war and famine in South Sudan.

