Zimbabwe: Prophet 'Invades' South Sudan

South Africa-based and Gweru-born man of the cloth Prophet Gerry King who is making waves across southern Africa through miracle services, recently took his crusade to northeastern Africa where thousands attended his prophetic conference in South Sudan. King was in the war-torn northeastern African country on March 16 as a special guest during a prophetic conference that preceded the national day of prayer organised by the country's president, Salva Kiir Mayardit on March 10. "I was in South Sudan for a prophetic conference following the national day of prayer for peace and forgiveness that was organised by that country's president," the King's Places International Church founder told The Standard Style.

