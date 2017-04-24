World Press Freedom Index Places Russ...

World Press Freedom Index Places Russia Behind Uganda

The St. Petersburg Times

An annual ranking composed by the Reporters Without Borders non-governmental organization has placed Russia in 148th place, behind countries such as Uganda or South Sudan. In what it described as "a stifling atmosphere for independent journalists" in Russia, the NGO cited the legal persecution of bloggers and social media users and increased control over independent news outlets as reasons for Russia's low score.

Chicago, IL

